Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Achievers Details ACHIEVERS ADTOI plans to organise road shows in Guwahati and Shillong in July 2011 The Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), in partnership with Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDONER) and North East Industrial Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi), has decided to organise road shows in Guwahati (Assam) and Shillong (Meghalaya) in July 2011. The road show in Guwahati will be held on July 7 & 8, while the on in Shillong will be held on July 9. As per the plan, the two day road show in Guwahati will also include Business to Business (B2B) meetings. According to sources, the road shows were earlier planned for April this year but due to technical reasons postponed to July 2011. The road shows are being financed by NEDFi and MDONER.



For the road shows, ADTOI has decided to bring forty domestic buyers from various states of India to participate. The road shows are aimed at showcasing various tourism products and destinations in the Northern Eastern Region. According to Subhash Verma, President, ADTOI, the road shows will be a great opportunity for the members to get familiar with North Eastern Tourism products and destinations.



