ACTE issues official statement regarding extended laptop ban Following reports that the Department of Homeland Security is considering extending the so-called "laptop ban" to include all U.S.-bound flights from Europe, Greeley Koch, Executive Director of the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) issued the following statement:



“Actions taken by governments to protect the safety of their citizens shouldn’t create more questions than answers—and many questions remain about the initial electronic devices ban that this potential expansion to all of Europe doesn’t answer: Why did the U.S. and the U.K. target different countries for the initial ban, and why didn’t other countries follow suit? Why are laptops the target of such a ban despite the United States’ investment in airport security and screening procedures? If the ban is implemented more broadly, will other countries institute their own policies that can further complicate the travel picture? How do these bans increase security when they are easily circumvented, even if all of Europe is subject to them?



Everyone supports greater security in the face of the complex, persistent threat of terrorism. But this ban disrupts business travelers’ ability to travel and remain productive—adding it to the list of disastrous, cumbersome airline security policies we’ve seen over the years, from restrictions on liquids to removing shoes at security checkpoints. Travellers deserve better solutions, and we call on our governments to deliver them.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



