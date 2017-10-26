Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS ADTOI expects record participation for its Annual Conference at Vizag on November 17 & 18 The Association of Domestic Tour Operators Association of India (ADTOI) is expecting larger participation of tourism industry players from smaller cities and towns of India for their eighth national conference slated to be held at Visakhapatnam on November 17 and 18. The organisers are expecting between 300 and 400 registrations for the convention and the exhibition.



Speaking at the curtain raiser press conference in Delhi, PP Khanna, President, ADTOI, said that they have started getting enquiries for registrations from all states of South India and from smaller cities and towns as far as Leh and Ladakh. Visakhapatnam, he said, is an untapped destination for a domestic traveller with lot of culture, heritage, and natural beauty, he added. The idea is to unlock the tourism potential of the city and the nearby areas including the Arakku Valley, he informed. Khanna said that the average domestic travel of an Indian is still quite low compared to the US or even China, and there is need for the government to focus more on domestic travel than the inbound.



Rajat Sawhney, Convention Chairman said that Visakhapatnam has very good MICE infrastructure, which is unknown to the trade in India. He said that the objective is to encourage ADTOI members to promote such destinations which are unexplored and untapped so far.



With the theme – Domestic Tourism: Explore India – One country, many worlds’, the convention will deliberate on various topics including, India – a destination for MICE, weddings, Films, etc., Domestic tourism infrastructure, etc.



Extending full support for the convention, Rama Rao, Officer on Special Duty, Andhra Pradesh Tourism – Delhi, said that the State and its Chief Minister are keen to develop tourism as main economic driver. Visakhapatnam, he said is a melting pot of cosmopolitan culture because of its port city status.



