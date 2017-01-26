Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS ADTOI to launch Punjab & Haryana chapter by March first week To conduct seminar on Domestic Tourism in Mumbai The Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) is looking forward towards launching the Punjab and Haryana chapter by the first week of March this year. Additionally, ADTOI will be organising a seminar on ‘Domestic Tourism’ on February 10, 2017 in Mumbai at the IITT 2017. The seminar will focus on promoting Domestic Tourism in India and how inbound tourism in the country can be improved.



Elaborating on ADTOI’s plans for 2017, Khanna said, “We want to increase our networking across the country and our membership will also increase to up to 800 by the end of this year. Designing of a website is also in the pipeline through which ADTOI plans to directly interact and associate with various tourism boards across India and expand its presence digitally.”



Khanna said, “Domestic tourism contributes at large to the economy of our country and we are willing to aggressively promote the same. We acknowledge IITT for giving us the platform to share our views with the people of travel trade in Mumbai.”



ADTOI has been promoting the opportunities of domestic tourism in India and is also educating the travel agents how to deal with the competition due to the OTAs and e-commerce.



ADTOI is in talks with Maharashtra Tourism to finalise their next convention. “We had met Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary - Tourism, Government of Maharashtra to decide the dates and venue for our convention which we plan to host in Maharashtra. We are yet to receive any confirmation regarding the same so as soon we get any updates from Maharashtra Tourism, we’ll announce when ADTOI Convention 2017 is going to take place.”

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter