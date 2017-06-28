Air Passengers Association of India appoints Manoj Gursahani as Chairman for Maharashtra Region

STRATEGY

At the national meeting of the Air Passengers Association of India (APAI) on June 26 in Mumbai, Manoj Gursahani has been appointed as Chairman for the Maharashtra Region through consensus. Commenting on this development, Gursahani said, "My primary role will be to ensure that the visibility of APAI through use of various mediums, especially social media is amplified and the benefits of APAI to the consumer are communicated well. We will also curate events with various airports and airlines for consumers to use APAI as a mechanism for addressing their grievances relating to all aspects of air transport."



Moreover, APAI is set to organise a National Conference on Regional Connectivity in the North Eastern Region in Delhi on July 27 at Hotel Claridges. Sushil K Jiwarajka, National VP, APAI and D Sudhakara Reddy, Founder & National President APAI will open the conference where Jayant Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation will give a special address. The conference will be inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.



“One of key focus areas of the regional connectivity scheme is to create a seamless movement of passengers to the North Eastern states. This will eventually help in cohesive growth of trade and commerce. We will use this conference as a platform to delve into on how this initiative will help passengers and the role to be played by APAI in the process,” Gursahani said.



The day-long conference will see panel discussions on topics like growing importance of regional connectivity on the aviation landscape of North-East states, challenges of implementation of RCS and emerging opportunities for tourism and cargo. The sessions will have senior delegation of Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Jet Airways as panelists. Rashmi Verma, Secretary-Tourism, Government of India will also be part of a panel discussion.



The APAI has regional offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Nagpur as well as an Area Office at Madurai and Trivandrum.

