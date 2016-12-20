Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS ATOAI elects Office Bearers & Executive Committee for 2016-2018 The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections on December 17, 2016, at The Park, New Delhi where it elected Office Bearers and Executive Committee un-opposed for the next two years. Captain Swadesh Kumar, Managing Director, Shikhar Travels India Pvt. Ltd. made his comeback as the new President for 2016-18.



Other office bearers include Senior Vice President-Ajeet Bajaj, Managing Director, Snow Leopard Adventures Pvt. Ltd.; Vice President-Tejbir Singh Anand, Managing Director, Holiday Moods Adventures Pvt. Ltd.; Secretary-Rajesh Ojha, Co-founder, Banjara Camps & Retreats and Honorary Secretary-Vaibhav Kala, Founder, Aquaterra Adventures Pvt. Ltd.



The elected Executive Committee members are Mohan Tickoo, Managing Director, Kash Venture Travels; Sanjay Basu, Managing Director, Far Horizon Tours Pvt. Ltd.; Vishwas Makhija, Managing Director, India Insight Touts Pvt. Ltd.; Anirudh Chaoji, Managing Director, Pugmark Eco Tours Pvt. Ltd.; Shashank Gupta, Director, Rucksack Tours Pvt. Ltd.; Vinayak Koul, Director, Snow Lion Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. and Akshay Kumar, CEO, Mercury Himalayan Exploration Pvt. Ltd. (Immediate Past President).



The new team aims to resolve issues related to adventure tourism in the country. Going forward, ATOAI will widen its membership base pan India, make risk assessment for tour operations a priority within the membership, will hold capacity building workshops in first aid/ CPR etc. for adventure guides, staff and for various state tourism departments, organise educational seminars and familiarisation tours for members, open new avenues of new upcoming products under adventure and active tourism and create pool of trained human resources available to the membership.



