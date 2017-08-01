Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Badung Tourism bullish on growing the Indian arrivals



The Badung Tourism Promotion Board (BPPD) in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia is eyeing India as the key inbound source market for Badung, one of the nine regencies of Bali in Indonesia.



BPPD highlighted this at the recent India Sales Mission 2017 which is being held in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune from July 31 to August 3 in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia. It will also be held in 15 other cities in total in the later part of the year.



VinsenSius Jemadu, Deputy Assistant - Asia Pacific Tourism Promotion, Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia, along with Rai Suryawijaya, Chairman, BPPD and Saut Siringoringo, Consul General of The Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, interacted with media to elaborate on the offerings of the destination. Suryawijay informed that BDDP has appointed Dhiraj Kumar as the India Representative who will be responsible for promoting Badung Tourism in the Indian market extensively.



Badung attracts 65% of inbound travellers to Bali, the income of which equals around 40% of total tourist arrivals to Indonesia.



Jemadu said, “India with the rise in aspiring middle class traveller and robust economic growth has become a potential contributor to the inbound tourism to Indonesia and in particular to Bali. Indonesia recorded a 21% increase in Indian arrivals and during January to June this year we have received around 200,000 Indian tourists making it the sixth largest source market. In Bali, the total number of India arrivals has increased over 35% every year in the past six years. We are hopeful Indians will equally value Badung as their preferred destination in Indonesia.”



The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and Badung Tourism Promotion Board are proposed to work together for the promotion of destination in India. Sampat Damani, Chairman, TAAI - Western Region commented on the proposal saying, “TAAI and BPPD are working on how effectively the association can help in the promotion of the Badung as a preferred travel destination among Indian travellers. Written agreement between TAAI and BPPD is still in pipeline but TAAI as always is committed to help the tourism board in the best possible way as the association always deals with someone who it can trust and guide in the most effective way.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



