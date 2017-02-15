Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS ETAA conducts agents meet in Hyderabad The Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) organised its first travel agent meet in Hyderabad last week. The event was graced by Carl Dantas, Chairman Emeritus - ETAA; ETAA office-bearers Jagat Mehta, President; Abhijit Khadilkar, National General Secretary; Dipti Thakoor, National Jt. Secretary; Dharmesh Advani, Treasurer and M P Joy, ETAA South India Chapter Chairman. More than 70 travel agents from various associations attended the event from Hyderabad and other surrounding cities.



Mehta introduced to the gathering on how ETAA was formed and the various activities it conducts to educate its members. Thakoor updated the members in detail about ETAA & the benefits of being a member, whereas Dantas, who is also the Founder Member of ETAA briefed the gathering about the idea of networking.



There was a brief knowledge session by TrawellTag Cover-More initiated by Managing Director Dev Karvat and conducted by Aman Koushik. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter