Finnair becomes PATA's newest aviation member Finnair, the flag carrier for Finland and a member of the oneworld alliance, has joined the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). The carrier, headquartered in Helsinki, is majority owned by the Government of Finland and listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.



Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO, PATA said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Finnair to the PATA family as our newest aviation member and the first Nordic airline to join in recent years. The airline is not only a leader in sustainable practices but also in pioneering new technologies such as testing face recognition technology for use by travellers when checking in for flights departing from Helsinki airport.”



According to PATA, international visitor arrivals (IVAs) to the Asia Pacific region are forecast to reach almost 760 million by 2021, with over 76 million IVAs coming from European source markets.



"Finnair is proud to join PATA, as Finnair's growth strategy is strongly linked to the Asia & Pacific region. We want to further develop our business and intensify the ties between us and important local tourism authorities, associations and regional/local companies," states Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member at Finnair.



