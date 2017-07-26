Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS GBTA honours outstanding members; Dave Hilfman receives ICON Award The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the voice of the global business travel industry, awarded three distinguished members during GBTA Convention 2017 in Boston. The GBTA ICON Award was conferred on Dave Hilfman, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, United Airlines. Erin Wilk, Global Travel and Security Manager, Facebook, Inc. got the Direct Member of the Year recognition and Doug Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) was honoured as the Allied Member of the Year.



Scott Solombrino, GBTA Allied Leadership Council President presented the award to Hilfman. “Dave is someone who believes in the power of connections, friendships and partnerships,” Solombrino said. “He is one of those magical people who can make everyone feel loved and important. He too is an icon, one who has been a great ambassador for business travel and has been a strong supporter and partner to GBTA for decades. To say that Dave is well liked is an understatement. This man is truly beloved.”



This honour has been bestowed to only eight other individuals in the past 49 years.



