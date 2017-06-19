Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS HICC to host ICPB’s 10th Conventions India Conclave from Aug 29-31 The India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), a public-private organisation under the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has decided to organise their 10th Conventions India Conclave (CIC) themed “Expanding the Boundaries – Mission Possible” from August 29-31, 2017 at the partner venue - Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Hyderabad. Registrations for CIC are now open.



The association is expecting 300 delegates to attend this edition of CIC, including approximately 60 exhibitors, 200 Indian buyers and 50 foreign buyers along with select corporate entities. Two keynote speakers will be invited this time and the panel discussions will revolve around all the segments of MICE. The day-two networking evening will also witness the presence of medical and scientific associations from India and abroad.



In association with MoT, this annual convention will be held in partnership with the Telangana Government (Platinum Partner) to portray the city as the Convention Capital of India, said Chander Mansharamani, Vice Chairman, ICPB and Chairman, CIC 2017 while talking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor. Amaresh Tiwari, Honorary Secretary, ICPB will be the Co-chairman for the 10th Convention.



“Until now, we have been majorly focussing on roping in the conference business to India. This convention will showcase that the country is fit to host all, ranging from meetings, incentives, conventions, conferences and exhibitions. The association plan to diversify in other MICE segments too and project itself as a preferred body for roping in MICE business to the country,” he asserted.



Simultaneously, focus is also being laid on restructuring and strengthening ICPB with new activities and capacity building programmes.



