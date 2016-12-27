HRAWI appeals for expeditious permissions amidst demonetisation blues

For over a month since demonetisation; hotels and
restaurants in the city have witnessed a major slack in business but are
hopeful of making up during the New Year's eve. However, the industry
is still awaiting permissions from Police for the extension of
relaxation of timings for celebrations.
“It has been a dull couple of months not just for hoteliers, but
for everyone in the city. New Year’s eve would have been the perfect
time to bring some cheer but with permissions not in place we may not be
able to utilise the opportunity. We are now appealing to the
authorities to give early permissions for New Year Eve celebrations,”
says Dilip Datwani, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of
Western India (HRAWI).
The association has written to the Police Commissioner to provide an
early permission so that the hoteliers can make the best arrangements
and guests are able to enjoy a great evening.
“The New Year celebrations are perhaps the biggest of all social
celebrations in Mumbai. However this year we are both skeptical and
hopeful about how it will turn out for us. With demonetisation effects
still lingering, there is uncertainty about how things will pan out. At
the same time, the industry is also hopeful because this is the one time
of the year that hotels and restaurants get to capitalise on the
celebrations,” he says.
“We want to make sure that we are fully prepared at our end and
leave no card unturned to ensure a great evening for our guests. Hence,
we have requested the authorities to grant us relaxations in timings of
operations on the night of December 31, 2016 at the earliest. We are
hopeful that the authorities would be little more considerate and grant
us the permissions. The city could do with a bit of cheer in these
wintry times,” he added.