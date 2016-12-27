Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS HRAWI appeals for expeditious permissions amidst demonetisation blues For over a month since demonetisation; hotels and restaurants in the city have witnessed a major slack in business but are hopeful of making up during the New Year's eve. However, the industry is still awaiting permissions from Police for the extension of relaxation of timings for celebrations.



“It has been a dull couple of months not just for hoteliers, but for everyone in the city. New Year’s eve would have been the perfect time to bring some cheer but with permissions not in place we may not be able to utilise the opportunity. We are now appealing to the authorities to give early permissions for New Year Eve celebrations,” says Dilip Datwani, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI). The association has written to the Police Commissioner to provide an early permission so that the hoteliers can make the best arrangements and guests are able to enjoy a great evening.



“The New Year celebrations are perhaps the biggest of all social celebrations in Mumbai. However this year we are both skeptical and hopeful about how it will turn out for us. With demonetisation effects still lingering, there is uncertainty about how things will pan out. At the same time, the industry is also hopeful because this is the one time of the year that hotels and restaurants get to capitalise on the celebrations,” he says.



"We want to make sure that we are fully prepared at our end and leave no card unturned to ensure a great evening for our guests. Hence, we have requested the authorities to grant us relaxations in timings of operations on the night of December 31, 2016 at the earliest. We are hopeful that the authorities would be little more considerate and grant us the permissions. The city could do with a bit of cheer in these wintry times," he added.



