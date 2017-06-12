Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS IAAI announces new Executive Committee for Northern Region The National Director Board of IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) recently approved the reshuffle in its Delhi State Executive Committee. The Delhi State Committee will now be headed by Tushar Jain (BTC Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd.) as President and Sanjay Kumar Bhardwaj (Anuga Travel & Tours) as Vice-President.



Harish Verma (Reisen Tours India Pvt. Ltd.) is the new Secretary while Vikas Arora (Lumax Tours & Travels Ltd.) has been named as the Treasurer. The Senior Co-ordinators are Gurinder Singh Bhatia (Travel Experts) and Dev Roop Soni (Coronation Travels Pvt. Ltd.). Harjit Singh Chawla (Speed Air) and Surinder Kumar (TravelMate India Pvt. Ltd.) are the new NMC Members.



This is a stopgap Committee until the next AGM when either a new EC will be elected or the above Committee is ratified.



Jagdeep Bhagat, Immediate Past President shouldered the responsibility to organise the IAAI - Northern Region team.



