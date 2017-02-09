Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS IATO & TAFI come together for a joint seminar on GST The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) came together for a joint workshop on the soon to be implemented Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime. Bipin Sapra, Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services, Ernst & Young (E&Y) made a presentation on the Union Budget, its impact on the tourism sector and GST. The event was attended by about 200 members from both the associations.



Giving his presentation, Sapra highlighted that the ministries need to have a better understanding of the travel industry. He told the travel trade that GST will change the way they do business. "We are looking forward to the final GST document to be out on Februray 18,” he said.



Aashish Gupta, Consulting CEO, Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) informed that the federation had called upon Amitabh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue to represent the concerns of the tourism sector. He inturn assured to look into the issues in detail and outlined that the sector should have one combined representation and not multiple. Kumar also lamented that the cases of tax evasion in the travel sector has alerted them.



Thanking IATO for coming together, Praveen Chugh, President, TAFI added that tourism and aviation are two sides of the same coin and will have to work hand in glove.



