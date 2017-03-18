IATO Convention 2017 to showcase the best of destination Odisha on post-tours

The 33rd Annual Convention of Indian Association of
Tour Operators’ (IATO) will be held at Mayfair Convention Centre,
Bhubaneswar from September 7-10, 2017. Speaking exclusively to TravelBiz
Monitor, Gagan Sarangi, Chapter Chairman-Odisha, IATO said that they
will soon be finalising the post-convention tours which includes the
Golden Triangle circuit, Tribal circuit and few wildlife sanctuaries. He
also highlighted that the IATO members in the region will soon be
forming a committee to take note of suggestions from fellow members and
will work on making the upcoming convention a huge success.
“As part of the post-convention tours, we will be taking
delegates on the Golden Triangle circuit of Puri, Bhubaneshwar and
Konark. The Tribal circuit in south west of Odisha which is of great
interest for tourists will also be covered along with wildlife
sanctuaries such as Bhitarkanika National Park, Satkosia Tiger Reserve
and few others. Odisha is a tourist haven and this IATO Convention will
set the ball further rolling for the tourism sector of the destination,”
added Sarangi.
IATO’s last convention in Bhubaneswar was held way back in 2008
and members feel that it will be an apt time to update themselves on the
new tourism product offerings.
The Convention Chairman and Co-Chairman will be announced in the
coming months post logistics are worked out, revealed Lally Mathews,
Honorary Secretary, IATO.