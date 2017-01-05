 
Thursday, 05 January, 2017, 16 : 00 PM [IST]

India and Sri Lanka earn top spots in South Asia for y-o-y growth in tourists arrivals
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
According to PATA’s third quarter Tourism Monitor report of 2016, India and Sri Lanka took the top two spots in South Asia with year-on-year (y-o-y) growths of 14.2% and 12%, respectively.

In Northeast Asia, Korea (ROK) reported a tremendous y-o-y growth of 68.3% during 3Q2016, driven by an 85.1% increase in visitor arrivals from China. Japan took second place with 17.1% growth for the same period. Arrivals from China to Japan grew by a solid 16.3%.

Vietnam witnessed an arrivals growth of 35.7%, making it the strongest in the region of Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, Indonesia registered a solid third quarter with 13.3% growth.

Northern Marianas dominated the Pacific region, witnessing a 27.1% y-o-y growth for the third quarter of 2016. Australia followed with an increase of 12.6%.

China continues to be a strong source market within Asia and the Pacific. Apart from Korea (ROK) and Japan which was mentioned above, Thailand saw a 14.5% arrivals growth from China during 3Q2016. However, Hong Kong (SAR) and Macao SAR saw a slight decrease in the same period.
 
 
