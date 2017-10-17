Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Nakul Anand to continue as Chairman of FAITH; Subhash Goyal to be new General Secretary The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the umbrella body representing tourism industry associations, has recently re-elected Nakul Anand as the Chairman, nominated by Hotel Association of India (HAI).



Akshay Kumar will be the new Vice Chairman, nominated by Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) while Subhash Goyal will be the new Honorary Secretary, nominated by Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). Garish Oberoi is deputed as the Treasurer, nominated by Federation of Hotels & Association of India (FHRAI).



The Annual General Meeting also recommended creation of an additional position of the Vice Chairman which has been taken over by Sunil Kumar, nominated by Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). All the five positions have been unanimously elected by the FAITH Board. Aashish Gupta continues as the Consulting CEO of FAITH.



Acknowledging the contribution of all the Founder Members, FAITH Board profusely thanked the outgoing Vice Chairman – Sarab Jit Singh for his immense personal commitment and contribution. The Board also thanked the outgoing Honorary Secretary – Saeed M Shervani for aligning FAITH very strongly for all the internal compliances among the ten member associations.



