Neeraj Malhotra elected as Chairman of TAAI Northern Region Neeraj Malhotra has been elected as the Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) - Northern Region (NR) for the term 2017-19. The elections for the TAAI Northern Region were held today at The Claridges, New Delhi. At the elections, Gaurav Dogra was elected as the Honorary Secretary and Gurvinder Singh was elected as the Honorary Treasurer of the TAAI - Northern Region for the term 2017-19. Malhotra was previously elected as the Honorary Secretary for the term 2015-17.



Malhotra thanked the members for posting faith in him and said, “TAAI - Northern Region consists of one-third members of the entire TAAI association. Its a pride moment for me to represent this Region of the TAAI. I assure my members that the TAAI - Northern Region will work towards betterment of travel and tourism industry and we will together fight the ongoing tough times for the travel trade and shall emerge successful together.”



At present, TAAI - Northern Region has 400 active members and 57 allied members. 30 members were added to the Region in the last term. Malhotra is hopeful of adding more members to the region during his tenure of two years.



