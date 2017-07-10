Nepal Tourism reconnects with travel associations in India

STRATEGY

Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi, Nepal Tourism and B.P.Koirala India – Nepal Foundation (BPKF) in support with the travel trade associations in India recently organised a tourism promotion event in Delhi, commemorating the 70th year of diplomatic relations between India and Nepal.



Speaking at the event, KB Rajan, Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal said, “Nepal needs to focus on quality tourism by promoting local experiences. It needs to leverage its culture, religion and history aggressively. The nation has also been shy in capitalising on the business and MICE travellers from India. The connectivity should also be further strengthened from potential cities such as Nagpur, Jabalpur, Vadodara, etc., even youngsters and female travellers can be attracted with strong campaigns.”



Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae also suggested, “Nepal should be included under LTC (Leave Travel Concession) scheme for government employees. A representation office of Nepal Tourism should also be opened in Delhi to spread awareness on a regular basis. Sister city campaign can be started off linking places such as Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Dhanusa, Nepal. Even Ramayana tourism circuit can be promoted combining India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”



Subhash Goyal, Immediate Past President, IATO advised Indian travel trade to discover the unexplored cities of Nepal and specialise in them.



Recalling that Nepal was one of the first outbound destinations that the Indian travel trade started selling, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman, TAAI – Northern Region suggested Nepal Tourism to target the high-potential film and Golf tourism from India.



Amaresh Tiwari, Honorary Secretary, ICPB (India Convention Promotion Bureau) urged that the Indian travel trade should look at Nepal beyond Kathmandu and promote rural, agro and sustainable tourism. He also added, “The majority of MICE business is concentrated to Kathmandu. Pohkra can serve as a great MICE destination. We just need better road connectivity from Kathmandu to Pokhra.”



Captain Swadesh Kumar, President, ATOAI (Adventure Tour operators association of India) highlighted that Nepal has been an early entrant in adventure tourism and India also showcases a lot of potential. Thus, exchange of manpower can work out wonders for both the nations, he stressed. He also shared that India is a big source market for MICE business and both the destinations need to work in synergy to attract maximum business.



Bharat Kumar Regmi, Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi conceded that Nepal can’t find a bigger inbound source market than India.





