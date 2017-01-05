Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS NIMA to launch its mobile app on Android by Jan end Website being revamped Abiding by its 2017 theme - “Let’s Connect,” the Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA) is planning to unveil its mobile app by the end of January exclusively for its members. The same will be initially available for Android users only and iOS version will debut later this year. The association’s website is also being redesigned with new features and a more user-friendly look and feel.



Talking about the app, Gajesh Girdhar, Founder Member and National Coordinator, NIMA, highlighted, “Realising the need to connect digitally, NIMA will emerge as the first travel trade association to have a mobile app of its own. We are not just ensuring an app presence but are building a platform to interact, discuss business related queries and find any MICE related product information. Partner National Tourist Organisations (NTOs) will have direct access to the app for reaching out to the key MICE agents in the market.”



The association currently boasts of 140 members across India.



