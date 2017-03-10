Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS NIMA to organise a MICE Delegation to Visakhapatnam in April To conduct training programmes on ‘Convergence’ The Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA) has announced to lead a MICE Delegation to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh from April 9-12, 2017. “Visakhapatnam is a well connected destination perfect to hold MICE events. We aim to showcase it to our members in association with local partners,” highlighted Gajesh Girdhar, Founder Member and National Coordinator, NIMA. It is also planning to open a Research Centre and is open to join hands with other trade associations.



The association will also conduct four training programmes on ‘Convergence’ this year under the guidance of NIMA Advisor - Vishal Khanduri. It will cover the cities of Delhi (April 15), Vadodara (July 21), Raipur (September 15) and Guwahati (November 10). Elaborating on the training programme Khanduri revealed, “NIMA is geared up to work for the members and we are committed to put in extra effort in educating the agents. The programme will focus on adaptation of technology and effective utilisation.”



Abiding by its 2017 theme - “Let’s Connect,” NIMA recently unveiled its Android mobile app exclusively for its members. The iOS version will debut later this year. The NIMA Android app can be logged on with the registered mobile number of the members. The app highlights preferred DMC partner, hotel and airline information, event calendar and direct calling facility.



NIMA comprises 147 members across India, 40% of which is from Tier-II and III cities. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter