OTOAI's Turkey Educational FAM tour registration opens March 20 The Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) in association with the Turkish Indian Tourism Council (TITC) will be hosting the Turkey Educational Familiarisation Tour from May 3-7, 2017. The association is opening the registration process for its members from March 20 onwards. Interested members will have to pay the contracted airfare and subsidised visa fees only. The first batch of FAM in May will comprise 40-50 OTOAI members to the province of Mugla. The dates for July, September and August FAM tours are yet to be finalised, said Riaz Munshi, Vice President, OTOAI.



“Mugla is the second biggest tourist destination in Turkey after Antalya. Located in the South Aegean region where Mediterranean Sea meets Aegean Sea, one can conveniently take the one hour flight from Istanbul to Dalaman International Airport of Mugla. Doktob Asssociation will be representing the towns of Dalaman, Ortaca and Koycegiz in Mugla. Popular destinations such as Fethiye, Gocek and Marmaris are within one hour driving distance,” added Munshi.



Highlighting developments on the GST front, Guldeep Singh Sahni, President, OTOAI said that the association is regularly meeting the government officials to sensitise them towards the consequences of GST on outbound tour operators. The association has also given a presentation to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and are pushing it hard so that the outbound travel remains competent.



