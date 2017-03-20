Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Pankaj Nagpal resigns as ETAA National Director & Chapter Chairman-North India After being an Office Bearer at Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) for over five years since 2012, Pankaj Nagpal, Managing Director, Travstarz Global Group has resigned from his position as the ETAA National Director & Chapter Chairman – North India with immediate effect.



In the last Member’s Meet held at The Ashok, New Delhi in November 2016, Nagpal had announced the dissolution of the existing North India Committee and was in the process of forming the new committee but inturn gave the resignation. The reason for the same is his pre-occupation in his own business.



In his official statement, Nagpal mentioned, "I have served ETAA to the best of my ability during my tenure and have established ETAA in North India region. It had only 13 members initially when I took over and today stands tall with over 150 member strength. I thank my last committee for all their contribution and all the members for their support to me so far. My pre-occupation with the business is one of the reasons that I decided to quit ETAA and I am sure the board will find a capable replacement to take ETAA forward. I wish them all the very best for the future especially after the successful 2nd Domestic Convention held recently at Hyderabad."



