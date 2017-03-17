Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS PATA Annual Summit 2017 to be held from May 18-21 in Negombo, Sri Lanka The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) will be holding the PATA Annual Summit 2017 (PAS2017) at the tropical island of Sri Lanka in the charming fishing village of Negombo at the Jetwing Blue Hotel from May 18-21, 2017.



The conference theme this year is ‘Disruption. Innovation. Transformation: The Future of Tourism’. The travel industry is constantly evolving. The marketing and media channels required to reach travellers – formerly the purview of the big and well funded – have disrupted, levelling the playing field for even the smallest of operators and destinations. This provides the opportunity for every operator or destination to engage their communities and stakeholders, understand their unique strengths and apply them to attract a specific target audience. Those who embrace technology and content alongside a profound understanding of the new traveller will be rewarded with a disproportionate share of tourism revenue growth.



The Annual Summit programme embraces the dynamic one-day conference and the PATA Youth Symposium that allows students and young professionals to engage with industry leaders. This is particularly important in 2017 as we are focusing specifically on Young Tourism Professionals within our Human Capital Development programme.



PATA is also continuing our successful partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to organise once again the UNWTO/PATA Ministerial Debate. This is an event where Tourism Ministers discuss issues, challenges and opportunities with leaders from the private sector. It is in this spirit that the PAS 2017 Conference and UNWTO/PATA Ministerial Debate together bring travel’s most innovative thinkers and leaders to connect, share and move travel forward.



Hear fresh ideas, discover market-changing innovations and learn from industry luminaries on the sharing economy, digital marketing, the future traveller and more. Confirmed speakers include Taleb Rifai Secretary General - UNWTO; Rafat Ali, CEO and Founder - Skift, and Greg Klassen, Partner, Twenty31 Consulting Inc.



