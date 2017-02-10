PATA invites entries for PATA Gold Awards 2017

Tourism industry organisations and individuals
making outstanding contributions towards the successful promotion of the
travel industry throughout the Asia Pacific region are encouraged to
submit entries to the 2017 Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold
Awards.
The deadline for submissions is April 28, 2017. The Awards
presentation will take place during PATA Travel Mart 2017 on September
15 at the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in Macao SAR. Sponsored by the
Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the 22nd consecutive year,
the PATA Gold Awards sets industry standards for excellence and
innovation.
Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO, PATA said, “Once again the PATA Grand and
Gold Awards provide us with the opportunity to recognise and to
celebrate travel and tourism excellence. We look forward to receiving
applications from organisations and individuals worldwide that
demonstrate excellence in conception, creativity and fulfilment. We are
sincerely grateful to MGTO for sponsoring the PATA Gold Awards yet again
in 2017 and for their support of a responsible and sustainable tourism
industry.”
Judged by an international panel of experts, the Gold Awards
recognise exceptional achievement in seven broad categories with 29 Gold
Awards and four Grand Awards on offer:
- Marketing Campaign (eight Gold Awards and one Grand Award)
- Environment (three Gold Awards and one Grand Award)
- Corporate Social Responsibility (one Gold Award)
- Heritage & Culture (two Gold Awards and one Grand Award)
- Education & Training (one Gold Award and one Grand Award)
- Marketing Media (ten Gold Awards)
- Travel Journalism (four Gold Awards)