PATA invites entries for PATA Gold Awards 2017

The deadline for submissions is April 28, 2017. The Awards presentation will take place during PATA Travel Mart 2017 on September 15 at the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in Macao SAR. Sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the 22nd consecutive year, the PATA Gold Awards sets industry standards for excellence and innovation.



Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO, PATA said, “Once again the PATA Grand and Gold Awards provide us with the opportunity to recognise and to celebrate travel and tourism excellence. We look forward to receiving applications from organisations and individuals worldwide that demonstrate excellence in conception, creativity and fulfilment. We are sincerely grateful to MGTO for sponsoring the PATA Gold Awards yet again in 2017 and for their support of a responsible and sustainable tourism industry.”



Judged by an international panel of experts, the Gold Awards recognise exceptional achievement in seven broad categories with 29 Gold Awards and four Grand Awards on offer:



Marketing Campaign (eight Gold Awards and one Grand Award)

Environment (three Gold Awards and one Grand Award)

Corporate Social Responsibility (one Gold Award)

Heritage & Culture (two Gold Awards and one Grand Award)

Education & Training (one Gold Award and one Grand Award)

Marketing Media (ten Gold Awards)

