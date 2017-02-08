Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS PATA launches Young Tourism Professional student membership category The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has introduced a membership category for students as part of the Association’s pledge to support Young Tourism Professionals (YTPs). Students aged 18-35 years enrolled at a certified educational institution may apply to become a member of the Association.



Through participation at PATA events, training and activities, this new membership category provides YTP student members with the opportunity to connect to PATA’s broad industry network that includes National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), Destination Management Offices (DMOs), online and offline influencers, airlines, tour operators, industry start-ups and hotels.



“As we embrace 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development the development of Young Tourism Professionals is our primary focus. This new membership category strengthens our commitment to raise the voices of tomorrow’s tourism leaders,” said Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO, PATA.



“I encourage all students looking to grow their respective networks, insights and careers to join us and work with us to develop a more responsible and sustainable travel and tourism industry within the Asia Pacific region and beyond,” he adds. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



