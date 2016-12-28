Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Poland to host 3rd International Congress on Ethics and Tourism Coinciding with the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development to be celebrated throughout 2017, the third International Congress on Ethics and Tourism will be held in Poland, on April 27-28, 2017.



Organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in collaboration with the European Commission (EC) and the Government of Poland, the event will focus on the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in promoting a more sustainable tourism sector.



Held in the framework of the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Congress will discuss the global sustainability agenda, particularly issues of governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR), responsible consumption patterns, universal accessibility as well as effective management models for natural and cultural resources.



On the agenda are also inclusive tourism practices that contribute to socio-economic empowerment of local communities and individuals and spread the benefits of tourism development, notably to women, youth, indigenous people and persons with disabilities. The Congress will further highlight the competitive advantages of investing in a more inclusive and diverse tourism sector.



“With more than 1.2 billion international tourists crossing international borders in one single year and the prospects of continuous growth, it is crucial that we manage growth in an ethical and responsible manner” said Taleb Rifai, Secretary-General, UNWTO. “The tourism sector needs to build equitable partnerships and adopt effective national policies and sustainable business strategies in all areas of development.”



“I have gladly accepted the decision of the World Tourism Organization to choose Poland as a host for the third edition of the International Congress on Ethics and Tourism. Poland is actively channeling efforts to implement ethical standards among the tourism organizations in their everyday business. I am confident, that the great atmosphere of Krakow, one of the most beautiful sites in Europe will foster thoughtful discussions and yield positive results of the Congress," said Witold Banka, Minister of Sport and Tourism, Poland.



The event will include the signing ceremony of the Private Sector Commitment to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism by a group of prominent companies and trade associations with sound CSR policies and strategies.



