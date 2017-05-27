STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Sarah Mathews appointed as Chairperson of PATA’s Executive Board The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced the election of Sarah Mathews, Head of Destination Marketing - Asia Pacific, TripAdvisor based in Hong Kong SAR as Chairperson of the Association’s Executive Board. She replaces Andrew Jones who was elected Chairman in May 2016 and who remains a member of the Executive Board as Immediate Past Chairman.



Mathews has been an active PATA member since TripAdvisor joined the Association in 2012. She first joined the PATA Executive Board when she was elected the Industry Council Chairperson in 2014 and was elected Vice Chairperson in May 2016.



On her appointment, Mathews said, “I’m honoured to take on the role of Chairperson for PATA’s Executive Board 2017/2018. Our executive board this year is an example of PATA’s diversity and expertise. With experts from both the private and public side on this year’s board we will continue the efforts of PATA across the world. To quote Dr. Taleb Rifai Secretary General of the UNWTO, ‘Tourism is a Force for Good’ and we at PATA will endeavour to help to support the efforts of tourism and our core values at PATA. I look forward to a productive year.”



Mathews leads the Destination Marketing Sales team at TripAdvisor, for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to joining TripAdvisor, she held MICE and international marketing positions at the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Visit Flanders. Sarah was a senior executive at Cesar Ritz Colleges in Hong Kong before that.



During the PATA Annual Summit 2017 in Negombo, Sri Lanka, PATA also elected five new members to its Executive Board including Dr. Chris Bottrill, Dean at the Faculty of Global and Community Studies, School of Tourism Management – Capilano University, Canada; Hiran Cooray, Chairman, Jetwing Hotels Sri Lanka; Jon Nathan Denight, President & CEO, Guam Visitors Bureau, USA; Mohamed Sallauddin H.j. Mat Sah, General Manager Marketing, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Malaysia, and Peter Semone, Senior Advisor - Lao National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (LANITH), Lao PDR.



Other Executive Board members include Stephen Pearce, Vice President – Marketing at Tourism Vancouver; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao SAR; Pilar Laguaña, Chairperson, PATA Micronesia Chapter, Guam, and Ben Montgomery, Director of Business Relations Management, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand.



Anthony Lau, Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR and Soon-Hwa Wong, Regional Director - Asia Pacific, Blacklane GmBH, Singapore have been appointed to the Executive Board as non-voting members.



Furthermore, Faeez Fadhlillah, the CEO and Co-founder of Tripfez, Malaysia and the PATA Face of the Future 2017, joins the PATA Executive Board as a non-voting member and observer for a one-year term at the invitation of the PATA Chairperson.



The new Executive Board members were confirmed at the PATA Board Meeting on May 21, 2017 during the PATA Annual Summit 2017 in Negombo, Sri Lanka.



