DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS SAT, TAAI partner for the 2nd time to conduct ‘Learn South Africa’ training across 17 Indian cities In order to increase tourist footfall from India, South African Tourism (SAT) in association with the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) had recently organised day-long training programme for travel trade members in Mumbai. Dubbed ‘Learn South Africa’, the workshop is aimed at equipping travel agents with the best tips to sell the destination and is a 17-city programme which will cover metros, Tier-II and III cities in India. This is the second such initiative, the first being in 2015.



Speaking about this, Hanneli Slabber, Country Head - India, SAT, said, “Learn SA helps ensure that Indian travel agents know how to choose the best quality hotels for their customer’s budget and needs. It also teaches them how to choose the best in-destination partners to escort the traveller while on a holiday. It also updates them about new things to see and do in South Africa and basics like visa and logistical know-how to ensure that travellers are catered to efficiently.”



According to Slabber, people in India are now much more familiar with South Africa than what the scenario was six years ago. “Gone are the days, when people were very price conscious. Today, they ask how many activities can I do in a day and ready to pay,” she said. Another important development in this direction is, younger people also showing tremendous interest to visit SA. “We are also targeting younger generation below 30 years of age. Based on their various needs, we have already devised packages for them so that they can also enjoy South Africa,” she said. SA has long been seen as popular family destination with parents travelling with teenage sons and daughters. However, over the last few years this trend has changed and now families are visiting SA with their young kids as well. “In order to cater to this segment, we made sure that all our products have been designed to be inclusive for kids,” she said. Slabber, who is very optimistic about Indian market said, “This is going to be a huge growth market for us.” SA has 300 adventure activities and all are being marketed in India. This clearly shows the importance of this market.



"TAAI's endeavour through training programmes is to educate travel agents so that it is easy for the staff of travel companies to effectively sell the product. With SAT this is the second time that we have undertaken this training. We are happy that the trade is getting exclusive marketing tips from the SAT team and stakeholders from SA who have come to India," said Bettaiah Lokesh, Hon. Secretary General, TAAI.



Speaking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor, Jay Bhatia, Honorary Treasurer, TAAI, said that SA has been a preferred destination for Indian travellers. “This is because they keep on upgrading their products in regular basis,” said Bhatia. “We started promoting South Africa for duration of 7-10 days. But we recommend our clients to go for 12-15 days if they want to cover most of it,” Bhatia said.



Throwing light on training being imparted to agents, he said that the session discussed the kind of itineraries that can be marketed in India, special sightseeing locations that many people are not much aware of, the infrastructure available in each city, popular restaurants, food specialties in a particular destination, etc. Importantly, this training programme was not restricted to only TAAI members. “It is the initiative of TAAI, so that entire travel industry is benefitted from this,” Bhatia pointed out.





