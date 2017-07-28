Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Sept 13-16 are the new dates for OTOAI Convention 2017 The Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) has revised the dates for its Annual Convention to be held at Hilton’s luxury resort brand - Waldorf Astoria, in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), United Arab of Emirates (UAE). The Convention which was scheduled to be organised from September 12-14, will now take place from September 13-16, 2017. Talking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor, Guldeep Singh Sahni, President, OTOAI spoke about the development.



Riaz Munshi, Vice President, OTOAI is the Chairman of the Convention while Gurdeep Gujral, Joint Secretary, OTOAI is the Co-chairman. The association is expecting close to 200 delegates at its Annual Convention.



Gujral added that registrations are already on and the Early Bird Offer is valid till August 5. Members can avail registration at INR 37,000 plus taxes and for non-members the special package is fixed at INR 48,500 plus taxes. The itineraries are still being worked out, he said.



Shravan Bhalla, General Secretary, OTOAI averred that post-convention delegates can opt for a two-night stay at Shangri-La Dubai.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Haitham Mattar, CEO, RAKTDA and OTOAI President while announcing the event in Delhi in April. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter