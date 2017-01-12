Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS TAAI & Abu Dhabi Tourism relive Convention memories The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) recently held a get together at Shangri-La Eros Hotel, New Delhi wherein a 20 minute video was launched showcasing the highlights of the Indian Travel Congress 2016, the 63rd Convention and Exhibition of the association in Abu Dhabi.



Speaking at the event, Sunil Kumar R, President, TAAI acknowledged the key support from the sponsors, partners, media and the host Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA). He exclaimed, “The TAAI Convention 2016 with all its grandeur, luxury, ambience and content was put together in approximately 30 days. A history has been created for our successors to salute. The annual event saw participation of 700 delegates from the travel trade industry including over 50 media persons.”



He further reiterated that Abu Dhabi is a quality and value for money travel destination. He urged TAAI members to aggressively promote the destination in the Indian market.



The Delhi event also witnessed the launch of the 4th issue of NAMASTAAI dedicated to the Convention.



