ASSOCIATIONS

TAAI completes elections for 4 regions & 16 chapters

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) concluded annual meetings for its 4 regions and 16 chapters recently. At the meetings, the office-bearers for 16 chapters and 4 regions were elected for 2017-19. However, the elected representatives would assume office for the two-year term only after the TAAI AGM and National Managing Committee election in September 2017.





Complied list of elected representatives

Northern Region
Neeraj Malhotra - Chairman
Gaurav Dogra - Hon. Secretary
Gurdevinder Singh - Hon. Treasurer

Southern Region
Shahul Hameed - Chairman
Sakthivadivel - Hon. Secretary
N.Karunakaran - Hon. Treasurer

Eastern Region
Devesh Kumar Agarwal - Chairman
Vikas Sarawgi - Hon. Secretary
Chandra Prakash Poddar - Hon. Treasurer

Western Region
Sameer Karnani - Chairman
Rajesh Poddar - Hon. Secretary
Dharmesh Dinesh Shah - Hon. Treasurer

Gujarat Chapter
Paras Lakhia - Chairman
Virendra Shah - Hon. Secretary
Prashant Madlani - Hon. Treasurer

Saurashtra-Kutch Chapter
Devendra Shah - Chairman
Bharat P. Shah - Hon. Secretary
Jitendra Chhabilbhai Lakhani - Hon. Treasurer

South Gujarat Chapter
Mukesh Patel – Chairman
Jashwant Patel - Hon. Secretary
Netal K. Patel- Hon. Treasurer

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter
Ajay Kumar Ramidi - Chairman
Nagesh Pampati - Hon. Secretary
Padhi Srinivas- Hon. Treasurer

Karnataka Chapter
Amish Desai - Chairman
Niranjan S Sachidananda - Hon. Secretary
S.V. Chidambaresh - Hon. Treasurer

Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand Chapter
Sunil B. Satyawakta - Chairman
Anupam Shukla - Hon. Secretary
Umair N Shah - Hon. Treasurer

Kerala Chapter
Ross Masood Padiyath - Chairman
K.Thomas- Hon. Secretary
Asharaf N - Hon. Treasurer

Punjab Chapter
Ashish Mittal - Chairman
Gagan Sharma - Hon. Secretary
Pankul Sharma - Hon. Treasurer

Jammu & Kashmir Chapter
Zahoor Qari – Chairman
Tanvir Hassan Dar - Hon. Secretary
Sameer Ahmad Baktoo - Hon. Treasurer

Rajasthan Chapter
Manoj Sogani - Chairman
Rajeev Soni - Hon. Secretary
Arvind Pareek - Hon. Treasurer

Madhya Pradesh &Chattisgarh Chapter
T.K. Jose - Chairman
Hemendra Singh Jadon - Hon. Secretary
Hariom Jhunjhunwala - Hon. Treasurer

South Tamilnadu Chapter
G. Ravichandran - Chairman
N. Ravichandran - Hon. Secretary
G. Raveendran - Hon. Treasurer

Nagpur Chapter
Kishor Shrihari Parate - Chairman
Rajesh Agarwal - Hon. Secretary
Irshad Abde Musa Mehdi - Hon. Treasurer

Chandigarh Chapter
Anil Anand - Chairman
Puneet Arora - Hon. Secretary
Naveen Kumar - Hon. Treasurer

Pune Chapter
Bahram P Zadeh - Chairman
Shaishav Parekh - Hon. Secretary
Mehboob Mohammad Shaikh - Hon. Treasurer

Goa Chapter
Sita Antao - Chairman
Valigno Dias - Hon. Secretary
Sainath Krishna Prabhu Dharwatkar - Hon. Treasurer



