Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS TAAI conducts session on GST for its members across India With July 1 set as the deadline for the roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) is undertaking a marathon task of organising a education session for its members across four regions and six chapters in India. "We have started organising GST presentations for our members; the sessions in Ahmedabad and Lucknow concluded last week. All the sessions will be completed before June 30," said Jay Bhatia, Honorary Treasurer and Tourism Council Chairman, TAAI. He was speaking at the training session on GST conducted by CA Manish Gadia of GMJ & Company in Mumbai at The Orchid last evening.



“Subsequently, next month, after the roll out of GST, when the return filing process begins, we may organise detailed presentations across India with Manish Gadia,” Bhatia said. He added that they will be sending out mailers and updates on government notifications about GST to their members.



Commenting on GST, Bhatia said, “GST seems challenging, but after presentations we are getting more clarity on the tax structure. We have sent representations to the government, but their priority is implementation of GST on July 1. However, the government has assured us that they will assist us when the challenges crop up. Since it’s a new tax structure, there will be teething problems.”



Sampat Damani, Chairman, TAAI Western Region, said, “We will get more clarity on GST on June 3 when the government issues its second notification. With GST, travel agents will have to file 37 returns annually, besides other paper work. Despite the government’s intent of promoting digital India and tourism, the bureaucracy remains and the direction is missing. FAITH has been working tirelessly with individual associations and has been able to get a decent concession from the government, but that is clearly not enough. We need a level-playing filed because agents not registered in India will take away our business with the new tax regime.”



