TAAI, Malaysia Tourism sign MoU for offline training; to focus on product knowledge beyond Kuala Lumpur

Continuing its streak of product training sessions for its members in partnership with tourism bodies, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board. This year-long agreement will see travel agents and their front staff being educated about Malaysia and its tourist products and offerings beyond the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The MoU was signed by Nor Shazly Azmi, Deputy Director, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Marzban Antia, Vice President, TAAI in the presence of Jay Bhatia, Honorary Treasurer & Tourism Council Chairman; and Western Region office-bearers Sampat Damani, Chairman; Sameer Karnani, Secretary and Madhukari Kanga, Treasurer.





As per the MoU framework, classroom-style workshop will be conducted for members every week on Thursday and Friday by Malaysia Tourism representatives. “We are working together to facilitate training and education for travel companies and their front line staff across the country. The training will consist of product knowledge and development beyond Kuala Lumpur. This will help travel companies to sell Malaysia in its entirety, effectively,” said Bhatia.





In the first phase set to begin next week, plans are afoot to train 300 agents and frontliners till September. Nearly 10-15 agents will be educated through three-hour sessions each day. “Trainings will commence in Mumbai, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Goa, and depending on the response the programme will be conducted across India. This MoU is an exclusively year-long arrangement,” said Antia.





On completion of the training, participants will be issued co-branded Malaysia Master certificates. “Through this initiative, we are planning to focus on offbeat destinations such as Sabah and Sarawak. It is a win-win situation for the board as well the agents,” said Azmi.





Alongside the training, each company will have to draft five packages and itineraries and submit it to Malaysia Tourism. After a review of the packages, top 10 select agents will be taken on a familiarization trip to Malaysia to offer first-hand knowledge of the destination.