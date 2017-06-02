Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS TAAI national elections by September end The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) will organise its annual general meeting (AGM) and national elections for its office-bearers and managing committee members towards the end of September 2017, said Jay Bhatia, Honorary Treasurer & Tourism Council Chairman. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an education session on GST (Goods and Services Tax) organised for its Western region members in Mumbai last evening at The Orchid.



“As per the statutory norms, the AGM and national elections to select the team for the two-year term 2018-19 will be held during the end of September this year. However, the elections for the 4 regions and 16 chapters will commence in mid July," he said.



The last national election of TAAI for 2016-17 term was held on September 30, 2015 in Mumbai.



