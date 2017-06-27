Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS TAAI selects Kunming in China as destination for Convention with a vision of ‘discovery’ The 64th annual Convention of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), ‘India Travel Congress’ is set to be held from August 18 to 20, 2017 at The Intercontinental Kunming in the Yunnan province of the People’s Republic of China. A final decision in this regard was made by the TAAI Managing Committee a few days ago. Commenting on this development, Marzban Antia, Vice President, TAAI, said, “The 64th Convention & Exhibition of TAAI will focus on the vision, ‘Discovery as an important option’. The Convention is being hosted by the Yunnan Government of the People's Republic of China. The event is being coordinated by MFITS (Mao Fa International Travel Services). It is a unit of Service Bureau of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China.” The office-bearers of TAAI have been visiting China to finalise the same over the last 2 months.



Elaborating on the Convention, Antia said that it is our endeavour to ensure members of our trade ‘discover’ newer options to promote and sell to their clients. “Kunming being only a 2-hour flight from Kolkata is a destination worth promoting among Indian travellers,” he said.



Talking about China as the host country for the Convention, Bettaiah Lokesh, Hon. Secretary General, TAAI, said, “Today, China leads the world as far as tourism is concerned with 120 million outbound visitors, and consistently growing inbound travellers. Therefore, it is an apt time for TAAI to bring its Convention to China and also for the industry to focus on this market.”



The registration process for the Convention will begin on July 5 and close by July 20. “The registration forms will be rolled out by the end of this week. On August 18, we will begin the India Travel & Trade Expo, the B2B networking platform and officially inaugurate the Convention. The second and third day will include knowledge sessions on issues pertaining to the industry along with the India Travel & Trade Expo. We have proposed to organise pre- and post- Convention tours to Shangri-La, Li-Jiang, Dali City and Puzhehei,” stated Jay Bhatia, Hon. National Treasurer, TAAI.”



