TIES announces the Ecotourism & Sustainable Conference 2018 in Italy

In 2018, The International Ecotourism Society
(TIES) will hold its annual conference, the Ecotourism and Sustainable
Tourism Conference, in Italy, one of the most visited tourism nations in
the world.
Sponsored by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and The
Italian National Tourist Board, ESTC 2018 will be the first TIES
conference in Europe since Norway 2007. Following TIES’s conference in
2017 in South Korea, ESTC 2018 is expected to draw over 600 leaders in
tourism from more than 50 nations for four days of networking,
presentations, and field sessions.