Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS TIES announces the Ecotourism & Sustainable Conference 2018 in Italy In 2018, The International Ecotourism Society (TIES) will hold its annual conference, the Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism Conference, in Italy, one of the most visited tourism nations in the world.



Sponsored by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and The Italian National Tourist Board, ESTC 2018 will be the first TIES conference in Europe since Norway 2007. Following TIES’s conference in 2017 in South Korea, ESTC 2018 is expected to draw over 600 leaders in tourism from more than 50 nations for four days of networking, presentations, and field sessions.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter