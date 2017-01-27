Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS TIFTI commemorates National Tourism Day in Delhi Dr. Mahesh Sharma & Kapil Mishra skip the event The Indigenous Federation of Tourism India (TIFTI) recently celebrated National Tourism Day on January 25 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi. The event witnessed some panel discussions highlighting the potential of tourism in India coupled with cultural and folk performances.



The event recorded a turnout of over 500 people from trade who were eagerly waiting to hear Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of Tourism, Government of India and Kapil Mishra, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Delhi. Both had confirmed their attendance for the event but declined at the last moment.



It was only Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Group who could make it to the event from the long list of invitees. He reiterated on the need to specialise and adopt technology to grow in the current scenario. Goyal also suggested TIFTI to join the umbrella association of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).



Shailendra Srivastava, President, TIFTI added that TIFTI has been registered under the Government of Delhi but the central registration is yet to come. The Executive Committee aims to announce the association by April 1, 2017. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter