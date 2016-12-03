Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Associations Details ASSOCIATIONS Travel Connection witnesses demand for longer itineraries to MP Indore-based Travel Connection specialises in domestic and inbound travel to Madhya Pradesh. Though inbound arrivals haven’t seen much of growth, domestic travel has been growing on an impressive note for the company. “Travellers are taking longer itineraries of 7-10 nights and are mixing wildlife, pilgrim and nature tourism in a go,” highlighted Atul Singh, Director, Travel Connection.



Singh outlined and appreciated that Madhya Pradesh Tourism is undertaking commendable efforts in marketing the tourist attractions of the state on an active and regular basis.



For the next year, Singh is planning to launch three travel itineraries featuring forts, cuisine and road trips in Madhya Pradesh. The forts of MP would give travellers a fine glimpse of the renowned forts and palaces in the state. Food trail would cover the best F&B options offering authentic cuisine. With a number of good road developments, Singh is also eyeing road travel from nearby states to MP.



Travel Connection is also looking to expand its domestic source markets to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in the South and to Guwahati and Siliguri in East India.



The company has been an ETAA member for over three years now and has hugely benefitted from the direct business and networking opportunities. Singh added that ETAA is a group of sincere tour operators, always ready to offer assistance.



