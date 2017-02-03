Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION 1st Executive Development Programme at Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University inaugurated The first Executive Development Programme of Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University was inaugurated by the Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the capital.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Aviation University should play the important role of spreading knowledge and see that it is applied practically in the growth of the aviation sector. Raju pointed out that skill development was a key of the growth of the aviation sector which is likely to see an increase in demand for skilled workers in the years to come. He also asked the University to co-ordinate its activities with the Aviation Academy.



The Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that to have better infrastructure and transportation facilities in the country, it was necessary to close the gap of increasing demand for trained and skilled people in the aviation sector. In the present scenario people are looking for jobs and airlines are looking for trained persons, he added. Sinha also advised the university to be innovative and include research programmes.



The University is planning the launch of its flagship programme in 2018 at its campus in Fursatganj, Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A number of Management Development Programmes have also been planned and shall be conducted in subsequent years.



