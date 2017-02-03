Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION AccorHotels & Qatar Airways announce partnership AccorHotels, a travel and lifestyle group, and Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, have joined forces to offer members of their respective loyalty programmes Le Club AccorHotels and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, an even more generous travel experience.



Members of Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme Privilege Club can now convert their Qmiles into Le Club AccorHotels points at the conversion rate of 4,500 Qmiles for 1,000 LCAH points. This will allow them to purchase free nights and discounts on their next stay in over 3,400 hotels, from luxury to economy, and to access the multiple rewards – Elite Experiences, Dream Stays, La Collection e-boutique, etc - offered by the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme.



The more than 30 million Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme members who have already notched up 2,000 points can convert them into Qmiles and access a network of over 150 destinations. They simply log in to their Le Club AccorHotels account either from a PC or directly via the AccorHotels app, provide their Privilege Club membership number and choose how many points they would like to convert.



Similarly, Privilege Club members can convert their Qmiles to Le Club AccorHotels points by logging in to their account and from the My Dashboard page, click the Redeem Qmiles tab. Members need to select Convert Qmiles from the Redemption with Partners section and complete the request form. Qmiles will be converted to LCAH points within 10 days. For terms and conditions please visit qmiles.com.



Dr. Ian Di Tullio, Vice President, Customer Loyalty & Relationship Management, Qatar Airways said, “This unique partnership will provide a rewarding travel experience to our members by offering them even more options to earn and redeem their Qmiles at some of the best hotels and resorts worldwide. It also illustrates the continued commitment of Privilege Club to listen to its members and make the programme more engaging to the increasingly discerning world traveller.”



Emanuel Baudart, Chief Customer Officer, AccorHotels commented, "We are delighted to have this partnership with Qatar which reflects the dynamic momentum of our burgeoning program and allows us to supplement the already wide range of benefits and rewards we reserve for the Group's loyal guests."



