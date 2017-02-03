AccorHotels & Qatar Airways announce partnership

AccorHotels, a travel and lifestyle group, and
Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, have joined
forces to offer members of their respective loyalty programmes Le Club
AccorHotels and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, an even more generous
travel experience.
Members of Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme Privilege Club can
now convert their Qmiles into Le Club AccorHotels points at the
conversion rate of 4,500 Qmiles for 1,000 LCAH points. This will allow
them to purchase free nights and discounts on their next stay in over
3,400 hotels, from luxury to economy, and to access the multiple rewards
– Elite Experiences, Dream Stays, La Collection e-boutique, etc -
offered by the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme.
The more than 30 million Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme
members who have already notched up 2,000 points can convert them into
Qmiles and access a network of over 150 destinations. They simply log in
to their Le Club AccorHotels account either from a PC or directly via
the AccorHotels app, provide their Privilege Club membership number and
choose how many points they would like to convert.
Similarly, Privilege Club members can convert their Qmiles to Le
Club AccorHotels points by logging in to their account and from the My
Dashboard page, click the Redeem Qmiles tab. Members need to select
Convert Qmiles from the Redemption with Partners section and complete
the request form. Qmiles will be converted to LCAH points within 10
days. For terms and conditions please visit qmiles.com.
Dr. Ian
Di Tullio, Vice President, Customer Loyalty & Relationship
Management, Qatar Airways said, “This unique partnership will provide a
rewarding travel experience to our members by offering them even more
options to earn and redeem their Qmiles at some of the best hotels and
resorts worldwide. It also illustrates the continued commitment of
Privilege Club to listen to its members and make the programme more
engaging to the increasingly discerning world traveller.”
Emanuel Baudart, Chief Customer Officer, AccorHotels commented,
“We are delighted to have this partnership with Qatar which reflects the
dynamic momentum of our burgeoning program and allows us to supplement
the already wide range of benefits and rewards we reserve for the
Group’s loyal guests.”