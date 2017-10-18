Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Aeromexico & Japan Airlines announce codeshare agreement Aeromexico and Japan Airlines (JAL) agreed to launch a codeshare partnership in Japan's fiscal year 2018 that combines the synergies of both airlines. This alliance will provide a wider connectivity between Mexico and Japan, and through the latter points beyond. This mutual codeshare subject to necessary approvals from authorities, will help to pursue significant cooperation in the near future, allowing to leverage each other's network, expertise and assets in benefit of their consumers.



As consequence of the rapid growth of Japanese manufactures in Mexico as well as tourism traffic between them, air travel from both countries has grown over the recent years. Hence, Aeromexico started its Mexico City - Narita service in 2006 with two weekly services via Tijuana, being the only Latin American carrier with direct flights to Asia, and due to the increased demand, since March 2017 Aeromexico offers daily service on this route.



Japan Airlines currently serves 8 Mexican cities through a codeshare via Los Angeles and Dallas Fort Worth, and will increase by offering twenty destinations with its partnership with Aeromexico between Narita and Mexico City, as well as routes connecting Los Angeles with other Mexican cities through their domestic network. In addition to this codeshare, both airlines will jointly explore the opportunities to improve their customer experience, such as mutual lounge access and mileage accrual and redemption.



JAL and Aeromexico codeshare agreement will strengthen both airline's vision, in order to provide new air bridges striving to deliver a better connectivity and variety of options to passengers, while also helping to increase tourism and commercial ties between both nations. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



