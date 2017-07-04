After Delhi, Air Canada connects Mumbai with daily direct service to Toronto

Air Canada has started operating four times a week direct flight between Toronto and Mumbai. This marks the beginning of the only non-stop service connecting the two cities. The new flight compliments the Delhi-Toronto daily non-stop service and Delhi-Vancouver non-stop seasonal flight.





Speaking on this, Duncan Bureau, VP, Global Sales, Air Canada, who was in Mumbai, said that he is very bullish about the Indian market and has also received tremendous support from business community. “If you see the capacity we added in short span of time speaks volume about the Indian market. India represents a strategic investment for us,” Bureau said.





The Toronto-Mumbai flight will operate round the year with Air-Canada’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. “Our new flights show Air Canada’s commitment to the Indian market and these routes will operate year round. The Dreamliner features 29 Business Class lie-flat seat suites, 21 Premium Economy and 247 Economy Class Seats, with upgraded in-flight entertainment at every seat throughout the aircraft,” said Bureau.





Commenting on brining more Indian cities to their route network, Bureau said, “We are constantly looking at the new markets and opportunities and find many cities of India are attractive for our business. Currently, we are discussing with number of different airports.”





Talking about this new flight, Nadir Patel, High Commissioner of Canada to India, said that Air Canada’s inaugural direct flight between Toronto and Mumbai will further strengthen the relation between the two countries. “In less than two years, Air Canada has launched three non-stop flights which clearly show our long- term confidence in this market. What is happening in India clearly indicates growing trade, investment and people to people relationship that Canada has with India. We fully support this launch in a way that we feel is extremely important part of overall Canada-India story. We have already seen the impact both ways on tourism, in terms of investment, business traffic, educational link etc. I would say Air Canada is just as much an ambassador for the relationship as I am,” said Patel.





Throwing light on promotional strategy, Bureau said, “We will leverage on TMCs, OTAs and our own website as well. We also have a very competitive price in the market and would continue with that. Apart from this, we have frutiful partnerships in the market with our GSA and agency partners.”





“This is Air Canada’s third new non-stop route launched between India and Canada in less than two years. It is the only non-stop service between Canada and Mumbai and positions Air Canada as offering the best coverage of any carrier operating between Canada and India,” added Margaret Skinner, Director Sales, EMEAI, Air Canada.