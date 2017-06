Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air Canada announces promotional fares for Mumbai-Toronto flight Air Canada have announced special promotional fares for their new Mumbai-Toronto-Mumbai service starting on July 2, 2017. These fares are valid for travel between July and December 2017.



On this new route the airline would also be deploying the new Boeing 787 – Dreamliner with a three cabin configuration of international business class, premium economy and economy. The four times a week service will arrival in to Mumbai from Toronto at 2130 hours and depart from Mumbai to Toronto at 2330 hours.

