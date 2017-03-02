Air Canada unveils new livery inspired by Canada

STRATEGY

At three events held simultaneously across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver recently, Air Canada unveiled a bold new livery inspired by Canada for its entire fleet, along with new uniforms for its employees, and a new onboard menu. "Air Canada's new livery signals a pivotal inflection point in our 80-year history," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines. On the occasion of Canada's 150th anniversary year, with our new livery, new uniforms for our employees, the award-winning international cabin standard introduced with the launch of our Boeing 787 aircraft, and enhanced onboard offerings, the future Air Canada represents the strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our airline.”



Air Canada's fleet of 300 mainline and regional aircraft are being repainted in a bold black and white design that highlights its iconic red maple leaf encircled ensign, or "rondelle," that returns to the tail of the flag carrier's fleet after an absence of 24 years. Reflecting Canada's vastness and contrasting seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations heritage, the new fleet livery was designed by international design firm Winkreative, headed by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé.



With the new livery providing a sleek, contemporary backdrop, Air Canada premiered elegant charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates.



In 2017, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will continue its global strategic expansion and will launch new international services between Toronto-Mumbai, Toronto-Berlin, Toronto-Reykjavik, Montreal-Shanghai, Montreal-Algiers, Montreal-Marseille, Montreal-Reykjavik, Vancouver-Taipei, Vancouver-Nagoya, Vancouver-Frankfurt, and Vancouver-London Gatwick.



Air Canada will also receive its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the end of 2017, marking the start of its narrow body fleet renewal programme, to be followed in 2019 with the delivery of its first Bombardier C Series aircraft.



At three events held simultaneously across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver recently, Air Canada unveiled a bold new livery inspired by Canada for its entire fleet, along with new uniforms for its employees, and a new onboard menu. "Air Canada's new livery signals a pivotal inflection point in our 80-year history," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines. On the occasion of Canada's 150th anniversary year, with our new livery, new uniforms for our employees, the award-winning international cabin standard introduced with the launch of our Boeing 787 aircraft, and enhanced onboard offerings, the future Air Canada represents the strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our airline."Air Canada's fleet of 300 mainline and regional aircraft are being repainted in a bold black and white design that highlights its iconic red maple leaf encircled ensign, or "rondelle," that returns to the tail of the flag carrier's fleet after an absence of 24 years. Reflecting Canada's vastness and contrasting seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations heritage, the new fleet livery was designed by international design firm Winkreative, headed by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé.With the new livery providing a sleek, contemporary backdrop, Air Canada premiered elegant charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates.In 2017, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will continue its global strategic expansion and will launch new international services between Toronto-Mumbai, Toronto-Berlin, Toronto-Reykjavik, Montreal-Shanghai, Montreal-Algiers, Montreal-Marseille, Montreal-Reykjavik, Vancouver-Taipei, Vancouver-Nagoya, Vancouver-Frankfurt, and Vancouver-London Gatwick.Air Canada will also receive its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the end of 2017, marking the start of its narrow body fleet renewal programme, to be followed in 2019 with the delivery of its first Bombardier C Series aircraft.To date, Air Canada has taken delivery of 23 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with 14 more planned by 2019 – all offering the new international cabin standard. In addition, the airline completed the reconfiguration of its entire Boeing 777 fleet of 25 aircraft with the state-of-the-art Dreamliner cabin configuration and in flight entertainment systems.



