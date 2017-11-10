Air connectivity between Jaipur and Agra soon

According to a report by Abhishek Tiwari in The DNA, Jaipur and Agra would soon get air connectivity under the regional air connectivity scheme of the government.





Supreme Airlines which has been offering intrastate air services in the state has conducted a trial for Jaipur-Agra route which has been successful. If permission is given by the state’s aviation department, the service may be started soon.





“We have conducted a trial for Jaipur-Agra recently and it was successful,” said Ammeet Agarwal of Supreme Airlines.





If the proposal is accepted and permission is given, there will be an increase in the number of tourists coming to the state. Jaipur Agra and Delhi together make a triangle in terms of tourism and both these cities.





While this airline has conducted the trial run, sources informed that many other airlines are also planning to soon start service in this sector. In many media reports, it has been informed probably a flight from mid of December will be started connecting the two tourist cities.

Meanwhile, Supreme Airlines are also getting ready to start flights for Sriganganagar and Sawaimadhopur.





Recently, Directorate of Civil Aviation has asked supreme airlines to inform about the plans and tentative date to start intrastate flights at these places in the state. Notably, Sawaimadhopur has also gained a lot of popularity in the tourism circuit thanks to its wildlife tourism.





After the regional air connectivity scheme was introduced, places like Kishangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota etc have got connected putting Rajasthan on air map of the country. A few days back only, flight connecting Delhi with Jaisalmer was started by Spice jet while Jaipur was connected directly with Varanasi. Sources informed that feasibility of many other places for air connectivity is being studied in the state linking other places across the country.



