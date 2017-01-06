Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air Costa to expand its presence pan India in 3 months Records average 80-85% load factor Andhra Pradesh-based Air Costa, which is currently in its fourth year of operations, is looking at expanding its wings across the country by the beginning of the next quarter. Talking about this development, Kavi Chaurasia, VP-Marketing and Brand Communication, Air Costa, said, “We received the license to operate pan-India flights from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in October 2016. Our immediate plan of action is to expand our route network across India in three months depending on the slot availability at prospective airports. While Delhi looks like a possible choice, we will consider the sectors that are viable.” Andhra Pradesh-based Air Costa, which is currently in its fourth year of operations, is looking at expanding its wings across the country by the beginning of the next quarter. Talking about this development, Kavi Chaurasia, VP-Marketing and Brand Communication, Air Costa, said, “We received the license to operate pan-India flights from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in October 2016. Our immediate plan of action is to expand our route network across India in three months depending on the slot availability at prospective airports. While Delhi looks like a possible choice, we will consider the sectors that are viable.”

Currently, the airline operates scheduled daily flights to eight cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Vijaywada and Jaipur. In 2016, the carrier recorded an average load factor of 80-85% on all the routes. The airline has a fleet of three Embraer E-190 aircraft, offering all Economy 112 seats in a 2x2 configuration. "The 2x2 configuration of our aircraft offers comfortable seating and ample leg space. Once we finalise our plan to add new cities to our route network, we will consider increasing our fleet size as well," added Chaurasia.

Air Costa carries an average of 70,000 passengers per month, depending on the seasonal fluctuations in travel patterns. The Bengaluru-Jaipur sector is flagship route of the airline, where Air Costa has been witnessing an average load factor of 94%. “During the peak season, the aircraft on this route operates to full capacity. Overall, the yield per seat on each of our routes is growing at a satisfactory pace,” he highlighted.



Promoted by Lingamaneni Estates and Projects Ltd. (LEPL) Group, Air Costa started operations in October 2013. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter