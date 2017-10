Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air France says in advanced talks with Jet Airways As per the Reuters report, Air France said it was in advanced talks with Jet Airways over a partnership as part of efforts to boost its long-haul network. Air France is looking at working more closely with Indian carrier Jet Airways, with which it has had a code share since 2016. "We are in advanced talks with Jet Airways to see how we can strengthen our co-operation," Air France chief executive Franck Terner told Reuters.







