Air India announces domestic & overseas expansion plan for 2017 Air India plans to add two new international destinations to its portfolio and increase frequencies on popular domestic routes like Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Leh till July 2017. Air India shall start direct flight operations on Delhi-Washington-Delhi route in July 2017. This flight will be the fifth direct connection with the US and shall be operated by Boeing 777 aircraft. Furthermore, in order to establish connectivity with the Scandinavian countries, flag carrier will commence a direct non-stop flight to Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark in May 2017. This flight will offer convenient onward connections to Sweden and Norway.



In addition to this, in May 2017, Air India is looking to connect Bangkok by direct flights from Chandigarh and Kolkata, besides starting a second frequency from Delhi.



On the domestic circuit, Air India will add a direct flight to Port Blair from Delhi in May. On the other hand, the carrier will also add second frequency on Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi, fourth frequency on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Delhi sector in March 2017 and second frequency on Delhi-Leh-Delhi sector in the month of May.



