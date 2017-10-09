Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Air India CMD targets 90% on-time performance As per the Economic Times report, Rajiv Bansal, CMD, Air India, has set a target of improving on-time performance (OTP) of the airline to 90% from 76.1% now and is working on a plan to have zero aircraft on the ground by December 31 along with improving market share. “I am fully aware that these targets are not easy to achieve and cannot be achieved unless I have the support of my employees. But I am also aware that there is a section of fliers who love flying Air India because of various benefits attached to it but do not due to the national carrier’s poor OTP. My target is to bring that passenger back to Air India,” Bansal said.



The Air India chairman said he is aware that the support of the employees would be crucial in achieving all this, which is why, he said, he has started an SMS campaign to motivate employees. “The focus of these messages, until Friday, has been to motivate employees to work towards improving the on-time performance, staying fit and cleanliness,” he said. On Monday, Air India’s top management plans to launch a programme to motivate the airline staff through the social media, by using Graphic Interchange Format, popularly known as GIF, to communicate the message of doing more to win back customers.



